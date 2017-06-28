Family-friendly shows on stage this summer

Mr. Mark with the Broccoli Brothers Circus visited our studios with one of his puppets on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

Keep your children entertained with some family-friendly shows at UNCW this summer.

The matinee performances will be held at Kenan Auditorium through the end of next month.

Mr. Mark with the Broccoli Brothers Circus visited our studios with one of his puppets on WECT News First at Four today.

The "Seahawk FAM" shows are on Thursdays from June 22 through July 27.

Tickets for all seats are $5.

The Broccoli Brothers Circus will hit the stage on July 20.

Tickets are available through the Kenan Box Office at 910-962-3500 and online.

