Chopt restaurant opening this week in Wilmington

Salad lovers will have a new restaurant option in Wilmington starting this week.

Chopt Creative Salad Company is scheduled to open at 1125 Military Cutoff Road on Friday, but on Thursday, a Chopt Gives Day is scheduled. All customers who make a monetary donation to Chopt's charitable partner, Bitty & Beau's Coffee, will receive a free salad. Chopt Gives Day will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

"We’re excited to continue our growth in North Carolina," said Colin McCabe, Chopt co-founder, in a news release. "We pride ourselves on crafting salads with big, bold flavors by working with local artisans to supply the very best ingredients. We’ve been humbled by the amazing response we’ve seen in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Chapel Hill, and now we’re thrilled to share our passion for healthy, flavorful eating with the coastal community.”

The Wilmington location, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., features 90 seats, including communal dining areas, booth seating and a large outdoor patio area.

Call 919-240-7660 or visit the company's website for more information.

