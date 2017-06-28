Extras needed for TNT's 'Good Behavior'

'Good Behavior' will be casting extras for a shoot in Wilmington next month. (Source: TNT)

The TNT show Good Behavior is casting a wide net in its search for extras.

Good Behavior is seeking male and female extras of any ethnicity to portray upscale guests at a southern black tie event. People in their late 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and some 70s are being sought, specifically people who are clean cut with a politician/corporate look.

Casting asks that those submitting must be able to provide their own black tie formal attire.

Filming will take place on July 6-7 in Wilmington. Rain check dates are July 10-11. Prospective extras must be available all four days due to possible weather conditions.

Interested applicants should email their contact information, a recent photo, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, location, and description of any tattoos or piercings to TWCasting.GBS2@gmail.com with the Subject Line: “Southern Upscale Guest”.

More information about can be found on the casting company’s Facebook page.