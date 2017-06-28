Stilman White reflects on his six-year Carolina journey

Six years after beginning his college basketball career at North Carolina in the fall of 2011, Stilman White is now a UNC graduate.

“I think different parts went by really fast,” said White, who was back in Wilmington helping work a Flight 22 basketball summer camp. “Now it seems like things took forever, but I look back and it's already over. I’m finally realizing how short it's been for me, and I drug it out as long as I possibly could. Six years, so I got the full experience.”

Coach Roy Williams recruited White out of Hoggard High School, where White was always an above average scorer for the Vikings, but few people expected him to play the minutes he did during the 2012 NCAA Tournament his freshman year after Tar Heels starter Kendall Marshall suffered a wrist injury.

“My whole freshman year was really special because, in high school, everyone’s kind of the guy on your team, and I was the best player on the court,” White said. “To come to a place like North Carolina where everyone is a McDonalds All-American and a five-star recruit, just to play at that level and experience playing for a Hall of Fame coach, being a No. 1 seed in a NCAA tournament, was something that was truly special. I didn’t get to realize how amazing that is until now."

White’s hoops career was put on hold for a two-year Mormon mission. TV exposure, social media, basketball, all of it put on pause for two years in Utah.

“When I first started my mission, I thought it was going to be a sacrifice I would have to make,” White said. “I always thought I was given and blessed with a lot and the very least I could do was try and give up two years of my life and serve other people and better other people’s life with something that I valued. My mission ended up being something that helped me more than it helped anyone else. It helped me mature mentally and physically and emotionally. When I came back I ended up being a way better basketball player because of my mission.”

White was coached by Brett Queen at Hoggard. Queen is still the Hoggard coach today, and it still is meaningful for White to be around the program and his former coach.

“Coach maintains a relationship with his players really well. I’m from Wilmington, I grew up here. This is the place I call home and I come back here whenever I can,” White said. “I love being here and you have to remember the people who helped you get here. It was coach (Nathan) Faulk with Flight 22 or coach Queen with Hoggard. The least I could do is come back and help with whatever they need. Help out the kids at camp like this where you can come back and give them advice and help them reach the same level you did.”

What’s next for White?

The real world. Networking, interviewing, and finding a job. He insists he wants to find an avenue where he can take the same competitiveness he applied in basketball and install that in the workplace.

Whatever role he assumes, there is probably not much that will top the pressure of being thrust into the NCAA Tournament to replace a star his freshman year. Carolina has prepared him well.

