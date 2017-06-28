Comedian calls Wilmington club one of the 10 best in the world

Stand-up comedian Sean Patton lives in New York City and he performs at comedy clubs all over the country.

He was on a television show called Best Bars in America which required him -- required might be a strong word -- to visit outstanding watering holes all over the land with co-host Jay Larson and enjoy what those establishments have to offer.

Of all the places Patton has been, he continues coming back to Wilmington and during a phone interview this week, he called Dead Crow Comedy Room on Front Street one of his favorite spots.

"If you make a top 10 list of the best clubs in the English-speaking world -- I mean this -- Dead Crow is absolutely, undeniably on that list," said Patton, who is headlining Dead Crow on Friday and Saturday night.

Patton's first trip to Wilmington was in 2010 when he was doing a tour with Jarrod Harris, Nate Bargatze and Rory Scovel.

"Then I came back pretty much every year since then," Patton said.

Patton was the headliner for the 2013 Cape Fear Comedy Festival, performed with Kyle Kinane, who is the voice of Comedy Central, at City Stage and will be making his third appearance at Dead Crow this weekend.

He credited club owner Timmy Sherrill and Sherrill's staff for making Dead Crow such a sought-after stage for headline acts.

"What I love about Timmy, and what I love about Dead Crow, is that they perpetuate and present stand-up as what it truly is, an art form," Patton said. "What I mean by that is, it’s all about what’s happening on stage. A lot of people want to go to a comedy show just to be, and I’m making finger quotes here, 'roasted' by the comedian. ... Or bachelorette parties. I almost feel like there’s a meeting where all the bachelorettes get together and sometimes I wonder if they’re like, 'We’re gonna ruin the (expletive) out of a comedy show, some limo driver’s night and preferably, a club. Whatever club we can get into, let’s just ruin everyone’s good time. Make sure it’s a comedy club. Let’s make it about us.'

"If you’re going to see a show, you should be going to hear what this particular performer has to say. We take our ideas and turn them into jokes and bits and reflections of society either through current events or personal experience or even philosophical ideals.

"That’s what stand-up is, and Timmy and the club present it that way."

Patton added that Dead Crow is just part of the reason he loves Wilmington.

"It has that almost storybook Americana vibe going," Patton said. "I feel like Wilmington is what someone who’s never been to America thinks every city in America looks like."

The people of Wilmington are among Patton's favorites as well, mainly because they provide a glimpse into a more relaxed world he doesn't always get to see in NYC.

"It’s such a nice place to be, especially if you’re a headlining comedian because you’re probably living in New York or LA or Chicago or any other giant mecca," Patton said. "I love New York, but it’s so loud and aggressive and pretty much constant.

"When you get to Wilmington, people aren’t trying to walk around you. People aren’t trying to cut past you. People aren’t trying to see what you’re up to so that they can beat you to it. It’s a place of people just wanting to be people, just wanting to be happy and live, and it’s a joy performing for that."

