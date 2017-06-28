Leland police arrest 2 men in stolen vehicle

Two Robeson County men were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a traffic stop revealed they were in a stolen vehicle.

According to officials with the Leland Police Department, Leroy Hunt, 45, of Rowland, and Wilton Jones, 43, of Red Springs, were arrested following a traffic stop on US 17 North around 5:45 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was reported missing out of Kinston.

Hunt was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, speeding, fictitious registration plate, and driving with a revoked license.

Both men are persons of interest in numerous breaking and entering cases in Brunswick County

They were booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center and both given $10,000 bonds.

