Man accused of selling cocaine from Shallotte home

A Shallotte man is accused of selling cocaine from his home.

Gregory Franklin James, 50, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Tuesday and charged with:

two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

two counts of selling/delivering cocaine

two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Arrest warrants state that James used his residence in the 2800 block of Meadowlark Lane to keep and sell cocaine.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, James has several previous convictions for charges including assault with a deadly weapon and DWI.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.