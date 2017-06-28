Surf City police holding Coffee with a Cop

Surf City residents will have a chance to meet their local police officers at Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, June 29. (Source: Town of Surf City)

Surf City residents will have a chance to meet their local police officers at Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, June 29.

The event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Share the Table at 12395 NC 50 in Surf City.

Coffee and snacks are being donated by the Fractured Prune, Dunkin Donuts and the Corner Sweet.

SCPD officials said the event will give residents a chance to ask questions or voice any concerns they may have.

Come join us for Coffee with a Cop tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/l5fiSEZcte — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) June 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.