Surf City police holding Coffee with a Cop

Surf City police holding Coffee with a Cop

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -

Surf City residents will have a chance to meet their local police officers at Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, June 29.

The event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Share the Table at 12395 NC 50 in Surf City.

Coffee and snacks are being donated by the Fractured Prune, Dunkin Donuts and the Corner Sweet.

SCPD officials said the event will give residents a chance to ask questions or voice any concerns they may have.

