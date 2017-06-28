Grand opening set for Lakeside Reserve today

The first phase of Lakeside Reserve, an affordable housing development in Wilmington, is complete. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The first phase of Lakeside Reserve, an affordable housing development in Wilmington, is complete.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at 2126 W. Lake Shore Dr.

Lakeside Reserve will provide housing to formerly disable persons. The first phase consists of 16 units.

The site was once home to the Adrian B. Rhodes Armed Forces Reserve Center, which was closed by the federal government in 2011 and given to the city.

Officials said that the city has contributed $250,000 of federal housing funds toward the $2.25-million project.

