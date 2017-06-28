Watch the Southport Fourth of July parade tonight on WECT

Each year the patriotic spirit comes to life in Southport for the annual 4th of July Festival. (Source: Town of Southport)

Each year the patriotic spirit comes to life in Southport for the annual Fourth of July Festival.

The parade has been a popular event for years and was even featured on the silver screen in Safe Haven, the film adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel about a widower from Southport.

The parade began at the Corner of Atlantic and Moore streets. It traveled Moore to Howe Street where the parade turned right and follows Howe Street north to Fodale Avenue, ending just past Ocean Trail Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

If you couldn't make it to Southport to catch the parade, you can watch a replay of it starting at 8 p.m.

The big fireworks show in downtown Wilmington

The City of Wilmington Fireworks at 9 p.m., after the replay of the Southport parade.

Happy Independence Day!

