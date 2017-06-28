Watch the Southport Fourth of July parade on WECT

The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.More >>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.More >>
The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook.More >>
The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook.More >>