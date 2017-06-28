Watch the Southport Fourth of July parade on WECT

Each year the patriotic spirit comes to life in Southport for the annual 4th of July Festival. (Source: Town of Southport)

The parade has always been a popular event and was even featured on the silver screen in Safe Haven, the film adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel about a widower from Southport.

The parade begins July 4 at 11 a.m. at the Corner of Atlantic & Moore Streets. It will travel Moore to Howe Street where the parade turns right and follows Howe Street north to Fodale Avenue and ends just past Ocean Trail Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

If you can't make it to Southport to catch the parade, you can watch a replay of it at the top of this story on WECT July 4 starting at 8 p.m. On mobile? Click here to watch: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM

WECT also has you covered if you want to catch the big firework show in downtown Wilmington but don't want to deal with the traffic.

We'll have a crew set up to air the City of Wilmington Fireworks LIVE on WECT at 9 p.m., after the replay of the Southport parade. Again, you can also watch this online at the top of this story or on mobile here: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM

Be sure to text or email pictures of your celebrations to pics@wect.com or post on social using #wectJuly4.

Happy Independence Day from WECT! Please be safe!

