Lancaster Road drainage project under way

Stormwater crews with the City of Wilmington began making drainage improvements along Lancaster, Westchester and Wallington roads this week.

Officials said the improvements will help prevent flooding that occurs in the area during heavy rains.

Along with regrading roadside ditches, crews will install a new culvert under Lancaster Road near the intersection with Wallington Road.

The city also is using a state grant to convert a drainage ditch into an infiltration basin, which will absorb and filter pollutants from stormwater runoff.

The project is expected to take about to two weeks to finish.

