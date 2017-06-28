Pender teen charged in Pitt County break-ins

A Pender County teen wanted on breaking and entering, and larceny charges out of Pitt County is behind bars.

According to officials, 18-year-old Daniel Luis Gamino was arrested at his home on Big Four Road in Currie Wednesday morning.

Gamino is charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to break/enter and commit larceny, possessing stolen property, injury to real property, attempted breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

He was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

