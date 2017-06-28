NC legislature overrides Cooper's veto of state budget

The Republican-controlled General Assembly has made good on its promise to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the two-year state budget.More >>
The North Carolina Senate approved a bill Tuesday that could double the fees property owners in Brunswick County pay for fire protection.
The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. Currently, commissioners serve two year terms in the Brunswick County beach community. The entire board is up for election at one time.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.
Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves.
