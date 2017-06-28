Closing arguments begin in James Bradley murder trial

Bradley was charged in the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk who went missing April 5, 2014, one day before her 54th birthday.

Her body has not been found, but the remains of Elisha Tucker were found in the search for Newkirk. Bradley is also charged with the murder of Tucker.

The prosecution has been using several details surrounding the discovery of Tucker's body as testimony in this trial. The defense argues the evidence presented is irrelevant in this case.

Throughout the trial, the jury has seen recorded interviews between detectives and Bradley just days after Van Newkirk disappeared.

They've heard from special agents in the FBI in regards to phone records, detailing where Bradley and Van Newkirk were in the minutes leading up to the last time she was seen.

The jury has seen surveillance videos from areas Bradley claimed he last saw Van Newkirk and has heard from detectives who explained they couldn't see her in the videos.

Tuesday, the jury read stories Bradley wrote in prison entitled The Beast Within and Serial Killer >> http://bit.ly/2s20M2s

