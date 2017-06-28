NHCSO: Two arrested after digging up drugs at inmate's request

Cordelia Ross and Rynell Solomon (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after allegedly digging up hidden drugs at the request of a suspect who was already behind bars.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, an inmate, Darius Williams, called Rynell Solomon from the New Hanover detention center and gave Solomon specific directions on where drugs were buried in a backyard of a residence on Grathwol Drive and told him to remove them.

Brewer said that inmate calls from the detention center are monitored.

Members of the Vice-Narcotics Unit staked out the house in the 700 block of Grathwol Drive.

Solomon and Cordelia Patrice Ross showed up at the residence Monday and were arrested after digging up the items, Brewer said.

Officials said the two had 36 grams of cocaine, seven grams of marijuana, 92 grams of ecstasy and a stolen gun in their possession.

Solomon, 31, and Ross, 29, have been charged with:

possession of stolen firearms

two counts of trafficking in cocaine

two counts of trafficking in MDA/MDMA

conspiring to traffic cocaine

conspiring to traffic MDA/MDMA

Solomon also was charged with possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Ross also faces a possession of marijuana charge.

They were both booked under $2 million bonds.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Solomon has multiple previous convictions from charges related to selling drugs. He was released from prison in February after serving about six months due to a post-release revocation.

