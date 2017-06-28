Millis to introduce resolutions to begin impeachment proceedings against Marshall

Pender County Rep. Chris Millis will introduce two resolutions Wednesday to the House Rules Committee that would begin impeachment proceedings against North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall. (Source: nchouse16.com )

The committee will consider the two resolutions during a morning meeting. One resolution would establish rules and procedures for impeachment proceedings in the House while the other would establish a committee to investigate misconduct allegations made against Marshall.

In March, Millis called for Marshall to resign, stating that her office had issued more than 320 notary public commissions to people with no legal residency.

“I have sent a letter to the North Carolina Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall, requesting her immediate resignation from office,” Millis said at a press conference at the General Assembly in March. “I have made it clear that if the Secretary chooses not to resign, I will proceed with all legislative actions, including a resolution of impeachment.”

According to WBTV, the draft legislation outlined four areas that the proposed investigative committee would examine:

“That Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall granted notary public commissions to several hundred persons who did not ‘(r)eside legally in the United States’ in violation of G.S. 10B-5, and who were not ‘qualified aliens’ in violation of 8 U.S.C. 1621.”

“That Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall granted said notary commissions to ineligible aliens surreptitiously, without means for the public or the General Assembly to have knowledge of such action.”

“That Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall made untrue statements to the press and public involving the grant of these notary commissions to ineligible aliens.”

“That senior staff of the office of the Secretary of State, in furtherance of Secretary Elaine F. Marshall’s actions, misrepresented the facts surrounding the granting of these notary commissions to ineligible aliens to the Joint Legislative Oversite Committee on General Government of the North Carolina General Assembly.”

