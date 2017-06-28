House committee to consider impeachment proceedings against NC secretary of state

House Republicans have opened the door for the chamber to investigate North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall based on a Pender County Rep. Chris Millis' allegations she issued notary public commissions to people who live in the U.S. illegally.

A House committee voted along party lines Wednesday to allow the full body to consider a resolution to create a special panel for investigating Marshall, a Democrat first elected in 1996.

The resolution says the investigative panel could propose impeachment articles against Marshall.

In March, Millis called for Marshall to resign, stating that her office had issued more than 320 notary public commissions to people with no legal residency.

“I have sent a letter to the North Carolina Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall, requesting her immediate resignation from office,” Millis said at a press conference at the General Assembly in March. “I have made it clear that if the Secretary chooses not to resign, I will proceed with all legislative actions, including a resolution of impeachment.”

According to WBTV, the resolutions outlined four areas that the proposed investigative committee would examine:

“That Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall granted notary public commissions to several hundred persons who did not ‘(r)eside legally in the United States’ in violation of G.S. 10B-5, and who were not ‘qualified aliens’ in violation of 8 U.S.C. 1621.” “That Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall granted said notary commissions to ineligible aliens surreptitiously, without means for the public or the General Assembly to have knowledge of such action.” “That Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall made untrue statements to the press and public involving the grant of these notary commissions to ineligible aliens.” “That senior staff of the office of the Secretary of State, in furtherance of Secretary Elaine F. Marshall’s actions, misrepresented the facts surrounding the granting of these notary commissions to ineligible aliens to the Joint Legislative Oversite Committee on General Government of the North Carolina General Assembly.”

WBTV said a spokesman for Marshall declined a request to speak with the secretary on camera in response to Wednesday's vote, but in an email, spokesman George Jeter referred back to the agency's statement from March.

“This is simply a rehashing of the political attack used by my opponent in the recent election,” the statement said. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has authorized the specifically mentioned notaries to work here lawfully. That federally authorized status continues to be unchanged by the new Presidential administration.”

Jeter’s email continued to point out that the Trump administration has opted to continue the DACA program.

“I can only surmise that the supposed issue is whether those people are ‘permanent’ allowed residents. That word typically refers to what we all call ‘green card’ holders. The other individuals in question are allowed to legally reside here on a time limited basis that is issued for a certain number of years at a time by the federal government. When we allow a notary commission of such individuals, we keep track of that federal authorization as well and check to make sure it is renewed, if that limited time span is scheduled to end before their commission does, for them to stay notaries. If they lose that time-limited legal status, then they lose the notary license as well,” Jeter said.

