Wave Transit to offer discount for veterans, adding service to ILM

Wave Transit will soon offer service to Wilmington's airport as well as a discount for veterans.

Starting on Saturday, July 1, veterans with a New Hanover County Veterans ID will receive 50 percent discount on all bus tickets and multi-ride passes.

The ID cards can be obtained for free at the New Hanover Register of Deeds Office at 320 Chestnut St. or the Government Center at 320 Government Center Dr.

Beginning Monday, July 3, Wave will be offering hourly bus service from downtown Wilmington to the ILM airport. Route 207 North will leave Wave's Downtown Transit Center located at Second and Princess streets at the top of every hour between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Route 207 North will service the bus stop at ILM at 42 minutes after the hour between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. This service will run Monday-Friday.

The fare is $2 per way for adults, $1 for local college students and students in grades kindergarten through 12th and free for kids under 5 years old.

