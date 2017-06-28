New owner plans much different look for Independence Mall

The new owners of Independence Mall is planning a "sweeping redevelopment" of the property. (Source: Edward Orde | Wikimedia)

The new owner of Independence Mall is planning a "sweeping redevelopment" of the property.

Rouse Properties announced on its website that it will transform the the mall from a fully enclosed space into an open-air retail destination.

"The redesigned space will feature a grocery-anchored power center, a completely updated enclosed mall corridor, a modern lifestyle streetscape of upscale dining and retail options, and a multi-tenant building complex that houses a wide array of specialty service providers," the company said on its website.

Reports say Rouse Properties purchased Independence Mall for $45 million.

