Man wanted in Supply break-in in custody

A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>