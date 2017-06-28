Man wanted in Supply break-in in custody

A man wanted in connection to a break-in in Supply last month is in custody.

According to the Brunswick County Detention Center website, Corbit Lee McLean was booked early Wednesday morning.

Online records state McLean, 30, has been charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking an entering and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $250,000.

Earlier this week, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said that McLean was wanted in connection to a May 25 incident in the Supply area.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, McLean has multiple previous convictions for breaking and entering and larceny.

McLean, who is considered an habitual felon, was released from prison in September 2015 after serving about four years on a breaking and entering conviction.

