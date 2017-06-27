Pair of Seahawks making most of time with Hammerheads (Source: WECT)

A pair of UNCW soccer players are making the most of their time with the Wilmington Hammerheads.

Rising juniors Joel Bylander and David Lozano are two of five Seahawks on the Hammerheads roster.

The Hammerheads are now members of the Premier Development League, a summer soccer league for college players.

"It's been a great opportunity to get a lot of touches in practice and minutes. getting your fitness and staying in shape,” Bylander said.

The NCAA allows just five players from the same school to play on one Premier Development League team.

For Lozano, a UNCW midfielder, it’s been a learning experience playing for the Hammerheads.

"It's great. You have to adjust to other guys from other colleges,” Lozano said. “Sometimes you don't get the ball as much. You have to get used to that. Whatever helps the team out.

Wednesday the Hammerheads are at home to play the Carolina Dynamo. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the UNCW soccer stadium.

