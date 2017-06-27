WFD responds to structure fire call on Fall Drive

Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire call in the 2000 block of Fall Drive late Tuesday night.

New Hanover County dispatch said the call for the fire at the Osprey Landing Apartments came in at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday. Tweets from the WFD indicated the responding firemen got the blaze under control quickly. There were no injuries reported to civilians or firefighter personnel.

Offensive strategy worked well. Good knock on the fire and it is under control. Ventilation and checking for fire extension at this time. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) June 28, 2017

No fire extension into the attic. Primary and secondary searches are all clear. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) June 28, 2017

According to a release from Fire Marshal Sammy Flowers, there was light smoke showing from the exterior front window when the first crew arrived. Firefighters forced the front door open and entered the apartment.

Crews located the fire in a second-floor bedroom, where they knocked the blaze down and then ventilated the structure. Primary and secondary searches for any occupants proved all clear.

Flowers said investigators were responding late Tuesday night to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

