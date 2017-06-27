Scotland's Zamir White commits to Georgia

Over the years, Scotland County High School running back Zamir White has had his way teams from the Mideastern Conference.

As a junior, he rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown against New Hanover, and went 202 yards and two scores against Hoggard.

Now, he’ll try his best to do the same to the SEC.



On Tuesday, White committed to play football at the University of Georgia. He selected the Bulldogs over Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State.



Most recruiting services have White as the top player from North Carolina in the Class of 2018, and the No. 1 running back in the country.



White rushed for 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns last season for the Fighting Scots, leading the team to a 14-1 overall record and a trip to the fourth round of the 4-A state playoffs.

