Carolina Beach getting up to speed with golf cart regulations

Carolina Beach Town Council is looking to make golf cart use safer. (Source: WECT)

Carolina Beach Town Council met Tuesday to discuss golf cart safety and issues with the current town ordinance.

The town's legislation only addresses golf carts, not slow-moving vehicles, which makes it difficult for police officers to enforce rules and regulations.

By current town definition, a golf cart is "a vehicle designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes, and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour."

A slow moving vehicle is a vehicle similar to a golf cart, but with more features.

To be considered a slow-moving vehicle, the cart must travel at a speed more than 20 miles per hour but less than 25 miles per hour. A slow-moving vehicle must also be equipped with tail lamps, a speedometer, rear view mirror, and other safety features.

There are state regulations for slow-moving vehicles, but no local ones.

Over the past five years, not including 2017, there have been 10 golf cart accidents and 22 violations, almost all DWI related.

So far in 2017, there have been two accidents and 18 violations.

Golf cart safety issues have become increasingly common, and law enforcement officers have seen more problems with too many people riding on a cart and lack of seat belt use.

The council is looking to change the current ordinance to include slow-moving vehicles in town regulations while also increasing safety measures for all.

"We certainly appreciate people wanting to have golf carts," Town Council representative Steve Shuttleworth said. "We think it's a great thing for the community. A lot of people have them. They have varying ages and amounts of safety equipment on them, so we are trying to make sure that our ordinances are consistent."

The council has not made any definitive plans, but is looking to increase safety with measures like seat belt requirements, regulating the number of people allowed on a cart at one time, and mandating that headlights be used at night.

