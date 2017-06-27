East Carolina gives AD Compher 5-year contract extension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - East Carolina has given athletic director Jeff Compher a five-year contract extension.
The deal approved by the school's board of trustees and announced Tuesday runs until April 2023.
Compher will make $435,000 in base salary beginning July 1.
The five-year contract Compher received when he was hired in March 2013 was due to expire next year.
Chancellor Cecil Staton says Compher "continues to demonstrate the kind of expertise and competitive spirit that will make all of our programs national powers."
