Are recycling plants seeing an increase in plastic bottles due to GenX?

The Director of Environmental Management for New Hanover County, says recycling plants in the county have not seen a drastic influx of plastic water bottles due to GenX. (Source: WECT)

With many people turning to bottled water instead of drinking tap water due to GenX, you would think recycling plants around the area may be seeing an influx of plastic bottles right now.

However, Joe Suleyman, director of environmental management for New Hanover County, says things around the recycling plants have been fairly normal.

There are a few reasons for this.

One is that all the material comes into the plant mixed together. Suleyman said in order for them to notice a difference or an influx of plastic bottles, there would have to be a “tremendous shift in that particular commodity” for an influx to be noticeable.

With it only being a few weeks since the GenX news broke, there hasn’t been much data gathered at the recycling plant to notice much of a difference either.

Recycling is picked up at residential properties only every other week, which also hasn’t allowed the plants much time to see any noticeable difference.

“With that two-week lag time, we’re probably at the leading edge of if there was a tremendous increase in bottles being recycled, we would just start seeing it right about now,” Suleyman said.

However, Suleyman didn’t rule out the possibility of seeing added plastic bottles at the plant in the near future. He said July could be the time they start to notice a slight uptake in that particular commodity.

If the intake of plastic products does start to increase at a fast rate, Suleyman says the plants are prepared. They have additional capacity in the plant to handle more volumes of material.

However, because plastic is the lightest material of the products processed in their plant, he is not too worried.

