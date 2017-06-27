Animal expert plans visit to Wilmington

A well-known animal expert is coming to Wilmington next year, but tickets to see him will go on sale next month.

Peter Gros, a co-host on Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, is scheduled to bring his live presentation to Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center on April 28, 2018. Tickets go on sale July 21.

In addition to introducing crowds to exotic animals, Gros shows video clips and bloopers from many adventures and tries to educate the audience about topics like conservation and travel.

Visit Gros' website for more information.

