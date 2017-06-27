Help save the world's most endangered marine animal

There are only 30 of them left in the world, and you can help save them.

The vaquita is the most endangered marine animal on the planet, and the 30 that remain are less than half as many as there were in 2015.

On Saturday, July 8, the Fort Fisher Aquarium will host Save the Vaquita Day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. when visitors can learn about the small porpoises and how the aquarium is trying to help save them. The event will feature a life-size vaquita board game and screening of an educational film.

This year, aquariums and zoos across the country have raised more than a million dollars toward an emergency rescue program for Vaquita.

