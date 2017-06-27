Controlled burn planned for Carolina Beach State Park

A controlled burn is scheduled to take place Wednesday in Carolina Beach State Park.

The burn is planned for the Flytrap Trail area off of Nature Trail Lane. Sections of Campground Trail, Sugarloaf Trail and Flytrap Trail will be closed during the burn.

People planning on attending the park should check in at the visitors center or marina store for a map of trail closures. The park will be open with the visitors center, marina and campground operating as normal.

For more information, call 910-458-8206 or email Carolina.Beach@ncparks.gov.

