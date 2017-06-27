Cooper to check out Matthew recovery efforts in Fair Bluff

Governor Roy Cooper will be in Columbus and Robeson counties on Wednesday to check on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Cooper will visit the re-opening of the Wildlife Ramp along Riverside Drive in Fair Bluff and tour the downtown area around 1:45 p.m.

The governor will then hold a roundtable with local leaders at Fair Bluff Baptist Church, located at 1205 Main Street, and further discuss recovery efforts.

Fair Bluff was one of the hardest-hit communities in North Carolina when Hurricane Matthew swept through the state last October.

Prior to his visit to Fair Bluff, Cooper will visit the Lumberton levee, one of the main contributors of extensive flooding in Robeson County, and a waste water treatment facility in Fairmont.

