Cooper looks at Matthew recovery efforts in Fair Bluff

Governor Roy Cooper was in Columbus and Robeson counties on Wednesday to check on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Cooper visited the re-opening of the Wildlife Ramp along Riverside Drive in Fair Bluff and toured the downtown area.

He said it would take cooperation at all levels for more openings like the one today to occur.

"It's going to take the Army Corps of Engineers, the Congress," said Cooper. "It's going to take the state and local governments. It's going to take our universities coming up with the best ways to protect communities in the future, because it's frustrating to live in eastern North Carolina and you see a storm for a couple of days to the west and you worry about what's coming and that's not right."

He then participated a roundtable with local leaders at Fair Bluff Baptist Church. Cooper said he was proud of the people of the region.

"I'm amazed by the resiliency and faith of people here in eastern North Carolina," said he said. "The never say die attitude even in the midst of devastation. We have leaders here who are determined to make life better here and it inspires us to work that much harder."

Governor Cooper is now meeting with leaders about how to best move forward after Hurricane Matthew. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/yp7SOs89Ri — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) June 28, 2017

Fair Bluff was one of the hardest-hit communities in North Carolina when Hurricane Matthew swept through the state last October.

Prior to his visit to Fair Bluff, Cooper will visited the Lumberton levee, one of the main contributors of extensive flooding in Robeson County, and a waste water treatment facility in Fairmont.

Governor Cooper's office also announcing today it would give $5 million to housing relief to Fair Bluff.

