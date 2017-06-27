Former Laney/CCU standout Elijah Wilson ready for next chapter

After becoming the third all-time leading scorer at Coastal Carolina and working out with the Charlotte Hornets, former Laney standout Elijah Wilson is nearly set for his next step overseas.

"It went pretty good. I really enjoyed it," Wilson said, discussing his workout during a break in the action at a youth summer camp he was working. "Anytime you have an opportunity like that, you just try to enjoy every minute of it. Not everybody gets the chance to work out for NBA teams and I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to do so and I really enjoyed every moment of it. I learned a lot, got to compete against some high level players from big schools, so that was nice."

Wilson scored 1,186 points in his time with the Chanticleers, helping lead CCU to two NCAA Tournament appearances under coach Cliff Ellis.

"I really enjoyed my four years there," Wilson said. "I was lucky to be a part of two NCAA Tournament appearances."

Wilson is now mulling over potential pro basketball opportunities in Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Sweden.

Though he's never been to Europe, he's been out of the country to Cuba and the Dominican Republic, and is excited for the chance to continue playing basketball.

"I think Europe's gonna be a little different," Wilson said. "But I think I'll be pretty good adjusting to it."

