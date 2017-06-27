Bladen Co. man faces more child sex crime charges, jailed on $1M bond

An Elizabethtown man was arrested Tuesday and is facing more child sex crime charges.

Bladen County deputies arrested William Bryan Clark, 35, of 305 Glenwood Drive, Elizabethtown, on charges of disseminating obscenity to a minor, soliciting a child by computer and indecent liberties with a child. Clark was placed under a $1 million bond and his first court hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Wednesday.

“This individual was previously arrested in April of this year by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on a charge of indecent liberties with a minor," Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker said in a news release. "The circumstances of the first arrest and our investigation involved the use of Facebook, Instagram and other electronic accounts. Clark was out of jail on bond pending trial when this most recent incident came to light.”

Clark was previously charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child in April.

