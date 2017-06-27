My turn: Celebrating Miss North Carolina 2017

Pardon this opportunity to brag a little bit about someone who up until this week worked for this television station.

Victoria Huggins was a morning producer and our traffic reporter for the last year. She also had an intense interest in pageant competitions and serving the community.

This past weekend, Victoria was crowned Miss North Carolina 2017 and will compete in the Miss America pageant this fall. Victoria is one of the most sincere and humble persons you could ever meet and all of us here are ecstatic to see her achieve this goal…one she’s had for many years.

Victoria works with the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and her platform project is focused on those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

She’s now incredibly busy, so she won’t be able to work with us anymore. That’s kind of sad…but we’re also very happy that she’s able to take this journey and we look forward to seeing where this ultimately takes her.

Please join me in congratulating Victoria Huggins, former WECT employee and now Miss North Carolina 2017!

