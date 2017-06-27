Protect your eyes from sun-related damage

Shades don't just make you look cool, like our Carolina in the Morning crew, they protect your eyes. (Source: WECT)

You wear sunblock to protect your skin but your eyes need just as much protection while you're out enjoying the nice weather.

Dr. Rasika Whitesell with My Eye Doctor joined us on WECT News First at Four to explain why they are much more than a fashion accessory.

She said there are some short and long-term issues that can happen when your eyes are not properly protected.

Problems from not wearing glasses can include photokeratitis, or a sunburn of the eye, which results short-term eye damage.

More serious damage can include cataracts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), which is caused by the deterioration of the central portion of the retina.

According to the Vision Council, an independent optical industry group, only 31 percent of Americans wear sunglasses every time they go outside.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.