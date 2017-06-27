Wilmington woman gets prison time for staging car accidents

A Wilmington woman is headed to prison for her role in staging two car accidents in 2015 and filing false insurance claims.

Jessica Denise Goodman, 40, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court to three counts of insurance fraud, three counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, and one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

Goodman was sentenced to 60 to 108 months in prison.

Goodman, along with her daughter Shaquetta Williams, her mother Doris Canty, and other close friends of the family faked two separate car accidents on October 10, 2015, and December 4, 2015.

Goodman filed a claim with the insurance carrier for the other vehicle in the October 10 crash saying she did not know the driver and passenger of that vehicle, despite the fact that the passenger was Williams.

She withdrew that claim and refiled it with her own carrier claiming the accident wasn't staged despite proof to the contrary, investigators said.

In the December accident, Goodman claimed to be driving the car involved in the crash but the car disappeared from the scene for over 40 minutes before returning with her behind the wheel Williams as a passenger.

Goodman's insurance claim stated she lost more wages than she actually did, was injured in the exact same locations on her body as in the October accident, and that she never previously suffered such injuries.

Goodman's mother, Doris Canty, was previously convicted by a New Hanover County jury of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. The case against Goodman's daughter, Shaquetta Williams, remains pending.

Two other women also charged in the staged wrecks, Extase Pollock and Teresa Pollock, both pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and obtaining or attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved