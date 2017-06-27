Boating safety campaigns bring heightened enforcement on NC waters

North Carolina's highways aren't the only places where authorities will be trying to keep people safe during the Fourth of July weekend.

Members of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and its partners will continue the On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive campaign and participate in the Operation Dry Water campaign the next two weekends.

From Friday through Sunday, wildlife officers will increase safety enforcement on the waterways, conduct sobriety checkpoints and help spread public awareness for Operation Dry Water, a national movement that promotes sobriety while boating.

Enhanced enforcement initiatives will continue from July 7-9 during the On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive campaign. The annual multi-agency initiative works to ensure safe travel on the road and enjoyment on the water during summer holidays.

In North Carolina, a driver or boat operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 is subject to arrest.

“Just like in a vehicle, you can be charged with operating a boat under the influence,” Lt. Sam Craft with the Wildlife Resources Commission said. “You could face fines and possible jail time, so be safe and designate a driver.”

On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive is coordinated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, State Highway Patrol and Forensic Tests for Alcohol, and is supported by local police and sheriff’s offices along with participating non-governmental organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Boating at night typically increases during Independence Day weekend so boaters should use caution and be on high alert due to reduced visibility. Inland lighting rules are in effect and water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise. Personal watercraft is prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.

Click here to learn more about enjoying North Carolina’s waterways.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.