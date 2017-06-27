Celebrate Independence Day with a free New Hanover Co. wedding

If you're looking to get hitched just prior to celebrating Independence Day, then New Hanover County may be the destination for you.

The county's Register of Deeds office is hosting its first annual "Fireworks of Love" wedding event on Monday, July 3 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A special wedding ceremony will be held, free of charge, for nine lucky couples.

An officiant, photography, flowers, cake, and music will be provided for each couple participating.

If you're interested, fill out an application for a marriage license by clicking here, and drop it off at one of two Register of Deeds locations (320 Chestnut Street, Suite 120 or 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 185).

Finally, email RODWeddingEvent@nhcgov.com with your name, telephone number, preferred time, and the number of guests that will be attending.

The downtown Hampton Inn is also donating a free one-night stay for July 3 to one of the lucky couples whose names will be selected during a random drawing on Friday, June 30.

