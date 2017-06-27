Gore named Baseball America's High School Player of the Year

MacKenzie Gore can add another national honor to his baseball resume.

The lefthander, who led Whiteville High School to three state championships, was named Baseball America's High School Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Gore, who was named the MVP in the state championship series for the third time this year, also was selected as the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year in May.

The Wolfpack ace went 11-0 with a 0.19 earned run average as a senior. He also struck out 158 batters in 74.1 innings.

Gore was selected third overall by the San Diego Padres in the MLB draft earlier this month and signed a contract with the club with a $6.7 million bonus last week.

