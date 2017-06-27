Fort Bragg soldier pleads guilty in videotaped shooting death of dog

A Fort Bragg soldier pleaded guilty to two felonies Tuesday after officials said he shot a dog five times, killing it.

Jarren Heng pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals and felony possession/carrying a gun on education property. Charges of felony cruelty to animals and felony discharging a firearm on education property were dismissed.

He was sentenced to a year’s supervised probation.

Heng, a soldier stationed on Fort Bragg, was arrested in April by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents say he and an ex-soldier, Marinna Rollins, shot a dog named Camboui with a rifle.

Rollins was found dead in May. Authorities said at the time they were investigating her death as a suicide.

A close friend of Rollins’ uploaded video of the shooting to Facebook, saying they hoped it would get attention leading to punishment.

“It’s been real, Cammy, I love you. You’re my puppy. You’re a good puppy,” a woman is heard on the video saying.

In the last video clip, the woman goes over to her now-dead dog, picks him up, shoves him over, says “I love you, you’re a good dog” and then covers him with some kind of sheet.