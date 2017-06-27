Rocky Point man caught stealing copper in Kelly

A Rocky Point man was allegedly caught trying to steal copper from a Four County Electric Membership substation Monday night.

Billy Ray Wright, 69, was arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office and charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. He was booked under a $26,000 bond.

According to Sheriff James A. McVicker, the 911 center received a call about an intruder at the substation located on Natmore Road. A live video feed showed a man attempting to cut through the fence.

Deputies responded and located a pickup truck parked down the road from the substation. They located discarded bolt cutters at the substation and found Wright trying to avoid detection by lying down in a wooded area.

Wright surrendered to the deputies and allegedly said he was stealing copper from the facility. Deputies found rolls of copper wire in the truck that Wright had reportedly already removed.

“Working with Four County Electric Membership Cooperative was instrumental in making an on-scene arrest,” McVicker said. “Fighting crime is a cooperative effort and this is an example of that team work paying off.”

