Little Buddy: Aydn

Aydn (R) is a sweet nine-year-old girl. She is shy at first but is very good in one-on-one situations. (Source: Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

Aydn is a sweet nine-year-old girl. She is shy at first but is very good in one-on-one situations and tends to prefer interacting with adults over children her own age.

She loves music and is very interested in the internet, especially watching YouTube videos. She had a great time at Family Fun Day playing on the water slide and having her face painted like a wolf.

Her two older brothers, Andrew and Jeremy, are also looking for Big Buddies.

If you are interested in mentoring Aydn, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.