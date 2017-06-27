Kure Beach leaders address GenX concerns

While officials with Kure Beach feel there is little chance that GenX is in the town's water service, they said Tuesday that they are exploring ways to test the water as a precaution. (Source: WECT)

Town officials responded to residents' concerns with a statement on the town's website Thursday.

Here is the statement in its entirety:

"In view of the recent reports concerning GenX being found in the Cape Fear River, the Town of Kure Beach would like to provide information to the public regarding their water source. All drinking water in Kure Beach comes from two ground water aquifers: the Pee Dee and Castle Hayne. It does not come from the Cape Fear River. Because of this, the Town feels there is little chance that GenX has found its way into our water service.

"The Town meets all state and federal water guidelines. However, GenX is an unregulated contaminant, and commercial testing facilities are very limited at this time. Since the Town of Kure Beach is committed to providing the safest drinking water possible, we are exploring options to test our water as a precautionary measure. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

