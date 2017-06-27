'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in Brunswick County shooting

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection to a shooting near Shallotte last week.

According to officials, the incident happened at a home on Landing Street just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Douglas Anthony Blouin Jr., 35, is charged with discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Blouin is known to carry several concealed handguns and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

