'Armed and dangerous' suspect in Brunswick County turns himself in

A man wanted in Brunswick County in connection to a shooting near Shallotte last week turned himself in Wednesday morning, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the incident happened at a home on Landing Street just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Douglas Anthony Blouin Jr., 35, is charged with discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.