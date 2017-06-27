Rocky Point man gets 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child

A Rocky Point man is headed to prison for at least two decades after he pleaded guilty to statutory rape.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Lewis William Willoughby, Sr, 36, entered a guilty plea in Pender County Superior Court to one count of statutory rape.

He was sentenced to 20-29 years in prison.

Once Willoughby is released from prison, he will be placed on post-release supervision for 60 months and will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Willoughby was initially arrested on March 29 and charged with three counts each of statutory rape and statutory sex offense.

Officials said Willoughby admitted that he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl numerous times over the course of a month.

