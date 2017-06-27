Portion of Ocean Gate Plaza to close for sewer work - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Portion of Ocean Gate Plaza to close for sewer work

LELAND, NC (WECT) -

A portion of Ocean Gate Plaza near Walmart in Leland will be closed for two days while contractors install a sewer line.

According to a tweet from the Town of Leland, Ocean Gate Plaza will be closed from New Pointe Blvd. and Westgate Drive on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29.

