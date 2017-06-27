Portion of Ocean Gate Plaza to close for sewer work

A portion of Ocean Gate Plaza near Walmart in Leland will be closed for two days while contractors install a sewer line. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to a tweet from the Town of Leland, Ocean Gate Plaza will be closed from New Pointe Blvd. and Westgate Drive on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29.

Ocean Gate Plaza from New Pointe Blvd to Westgate Dr will be closed Wed. 6-28 to Thurs. the 29th for contractors to install a sewer line. — Town of Leland (@Townofleland) June 27, 2017

