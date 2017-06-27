Police charge man in Kure Beach Pier larceny

A person of interest is in custody after money was stolen at the Kure Beach Pier Monday night, according to the Kure Beach Police Department. (Source: WECT)

Kure Beach police have charged a man with allegedly stealing $490 from the business attached to the Kure Beach Pier.

Officers responded to the pier just before 10 p.m. Monday in reference to a reported robbery. Police later determined no weapons were involved in the incident, and said Tuesday morning a person of interest was in custody.

Tuesday afternoon, the police department announced several charges had been filed against William Andrew Walton, of Fort Fisher Boulevard, in connection to the larceny. Walton had a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest, police said.

In total, Walton was charged with:

Misdemeanor larceny (two counts)

Attempted larceny

Possession of stolen property

Second-degree trespass

Possession of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Walton was placed in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

