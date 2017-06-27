KBPD investigate after money stolen at Kure Beach Pier

A person of interest is in custody after money was stolen at the Kure Beach Pier Monday night, according to the Kure Beach Police Department. (Source: WECT)

Officials said that officers responded to a report of a robbery at the pier just before 10 p.m. Officers determined that money was stolen and no weapons were involved in the incident.

KBPD said the investigation is ongoing.

